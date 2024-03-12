Telangana Govt issues school uniform orders to women SHGs

District Collectors were asked to work out the details of number of school uniforms to be stitched department wise in the respective district limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 09:31 PM

Hyderabad: The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department on Tuesday issued orders awarding the work of stitching school uniforms exclusively to women SHGs or their federations in the State.

District Collectors were asked to work out the details of number of school uniforms to be stitched department wise in the respective district limits. At the State level, 63.44 lakh pairs of uniforms were to be stitched for the Education department and all other residential welfare schools. To get the uniforms stitched in 45 days, 28,200 SHG women tailors were required.

The DRDOs and Project Officers UCD (GHMC) have informed that adequate women members of SHGs were available to take up the order of stitching the uniforms in each district.