Telangana govt making all efforts to develop industries, create jobs: Suman

Balka Suman stated that Telangana government made some revolutionary decisions in order to develop the industrial sector, creating thousands of jobs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Government Whip Balka Suman addresses a gathering after participating along with Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao in Industrial Day observed as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman said the State government was making all out efforts to ensure industrial growth and to create employment opportunities for the unemployed. He was addressing a gathering after participating along with Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao in Industrial Day observed as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Suman stated that the government made some revolutionary decisions in order to develop the industrial sector, creating thousands of jobs. He cited TSiPass, T Pride and T Idea initiatives introduced by the government in order to grow the industrial sector. He said that 423 units were founded through TSiPass in nine years, resulting in employment to 4,721 persons in the district.

The government whip further said that the industries department was organising awareness programmes in mandal centres to create awareness over schemes of the government. He told the officials of the department to sensitize the unemployed youth and to encourage them to establish industries with the help of incentives extended by the government.

Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, District Industries general manager Harinath, Rice Millers Association district president Nalmas Kanthaiah and many others were present.

Also Read In a first in Telangana, cops seize drone camera from Maoist couriers