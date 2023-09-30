Telangana govt prioritizes local students for non-allopathy health sciences admissions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: In a major step taken to ensure local students from Telangana get preference in admissions in PG and UG courses related to courses in non-allopathy health sciences, the State government on Saturday has allocated all competent authority seats (convener quota) to local candidates.

A order to this effect has been released to health varsity Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

The order from the State government will now allow KNRUHS to conduct fresh rounds of counselling (if needed) to fill-up all competent authority quota seats with local students, who might have missed out in earlier rounds of counselling, in Post-Graduate and UG courses of different medical streams including AYUSH (Indian medicine), B.Sc Nursing, P B B.Sc (Nursing), Allied Health Sciences, PG Paramedical courses and similar other courses available for diploma students.

The State government’s decision will go a long way in strengthening allied health care services in hospitals. Two years ago, the State government had issued orders allocating all competent authority quota seats to local candidates in MBBS/BDS and PG courses in medical and dental colleges, which have been established after statehood.

Recently, the Telangana government also received a green signal from the High Court over providing first preference to local students in Telangana while allocating MBBS/BDS and PG medical seats. Following the Court’s, the State government released a similar order for non-allopathy medical courses like AYUSH, MD in Homeo, nursing etc.