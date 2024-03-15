Telangana govt issues orders establishing different corporations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 01:26 PM

Hyderabad: After announcing that 16 corporations would be established for the welfare and development of different communities, the State government issued orders setting up a few corporations. The State Cabinet had also approved the establishment of the corporations.

Accordingly, the Backward Classes Welfare Department issued orders setting up of the Telangana State Mudiraj Cooperative Societies Corporation Limited, Telangana State Yadava Kuruma Cooperative Societies Corporation Limited, Special Welfare Board for Economic Backward Classes, Telangana State Gangaputra Cooperative Societies Corporation Limited, Telangana State Mera Cooperative Societies Corporation Limited, Telangana State Lingayat Cooperative Societies Corporation Limited, Telangana State Perika (Puragiri Kshatriya) Cooperative Societies Corporation Limited and Telangana State Padmashali Cooperative Societies Corporation Limited.