KNRUHS issues MBBS stray vacancy counselling notification

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:48 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday has released notification for candidates to exercise web-options for stray vacancy phase of counselling for MBBS admissions under competent authority quota for 2023-24.

All eligible candidates whose names are displayed in the provisional final merit list on KNRUHS website who were not allotted any MBBS seats in the previous phases of counselling can exercise their web-options from 4 pm on Monday to 4 pm on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 through the website https://tsmedadm.tsche.in

The details of vacant seats available (seat matrix) are placed in the website http://knruhs.telangana.gov.in . Candidates can exercise web options for MBBS seats in all Medical colleges affiliated to KNRUHS through https://tsmedadm.tsche.in/.

Candidates have to compulsorily join at the allotted college without fail in this phase of counseling. Failure to join the course will be considered as being part of seat blocking and candidate has to pay penalty of Rs. 20 lakh and also debarred for 3 years for MBBS admission under KNRUHS to prevent seat blocking.

In the event of any seats remaining vacant due to non-joining of candidates in the stray vacancy phase of counseling, the vacant seats shall be allotted in accordance with the options exercised by the candidates in this stray vacancy phase without issuing any fresh notification.