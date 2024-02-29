Telangana govt to provide compassionate appointments to dependents of deceased VROs

The previous BRS government abolished the VRO posts and accommodated them in various government departments.

Hyderabad: The State government issued orders to provide compassionate appointments to the dependents of deceased Village Revenue Officers (VRO) in any government posts, following requests from the dependent families.

Accordingly, Principal Secretary for Revenue Navin Mittal issued the orders asking the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration as well as all the district collectors to examine and dispose of proposals for providing compassionate appointments to the dependents of the deceased VROs, against any government posts as per their qualifications and eligibility.

