KNRUHS announces additional MDS counselling for 2023-24 academic year

Eligible candidates (for both competent authority and management quota) can register through online application and upload their scanned certificates on website

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:54 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has notified to conduct yet another round of counselling to fill leftover seats of Master in Dental Sciences (MDS) courses in affiliated government and private dental colleges and MDS seats under management quota in private colleges and Army Dental College for the ongoing 2023-24 academic year.

Eligible candidates (for both competent authority and management quota) can register through online application and upload their scanned certificates on website https://tsmds.tsche.in from September 24 to 5 pm on September 27.

Candidates who have already registered previously under management quota, competent authority quota will not be eligible to register again. For more details: https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/