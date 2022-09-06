‘Telangana govt released Rs 16 lakh to promote normal deliveries’

Published Date - 12:49 AM, Tue - 6 September 22

Hyderabad: As part of efforts to promote normal deliveries instead of cesarean sections in government hospitals, the State government has released Rs 16 lakh in the month of August towards incentives to doctors, nurses and field staff including ASHA and ANMs who were involved in encouraging pregnant women and conducting normal deliveries, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday said.

In the past few months, the efforts to promote normal deliveries in government hospitals have led to a drop in C-sections from 62 percent to 56 percent. In the coming months, the State government aims to reduce the percentage of C-sections to 40 percent.

To ensure safe pregnancy for mother and infant, a total of 54 ultrasound machines with Targeted Imaging for Fetal Anomalies (TIFA) features that will enable caregivers to understand if the unborn is growing normally, will be made available to all major tertiary and secondary maternity healthcare facilities in the next fortnight, State Health Minister, Harish Rao on Monday said.

At present, healthcare workers across several maternity facilities are receiving training on handling ultrasound scanners with TIFA feature.

“In the next few months, a 250-bed Mother and Child Health facilities with high-end medical equipment will be inaugurated,” Harish Rao said.