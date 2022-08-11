| Telangana C Sections At Private Hospitals To Be Monitored Through Birth Monitoring System

Telangana: C-sections at private hospitals to be monitored through birth monitoring system

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 11 August 22

Hyderabad: To monitor caesarean sections being taken-up at private hospitals, the State government has rolled-out a birth monitoring system (BMS) website (http://birthmonitoringsystem.telangana.gov.in) and directed all private hospitals to mandatorily upload day-to-day delivery data on the website.

The BMS system helps in capturing all deliveries occurring in the private hospitals with details of model of delivery including normal, c-section and assisted. All private hospitals should register creating their hospital IDs in the BMS portal on or before August 31 and upload their data on day-to-day basis.

For further information, they can contact the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) concerned, a notice from Commissioner of Health, Family Welfare, said.