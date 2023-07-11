Telangana Govt releases Rs 400 crore for BC artisan assistance

The Government of Telangana has launched the Financial Assistance scheme for the betterment of the artisans of the backward class vocational community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: The State government released Rs 400 crore on Tuesday for the implementation of financial assistance for artisans from the BC and vocational communities.

According financial sanction for the scheme in relaxation of treasury control and quarterly regulation orders, a government order (GO) was issued facilitating the funds by way of supplementary grants in the current the financial year 2023-24. The Government of Telangana has launched the Financial Assistance scheme for the betterment of the artisans of the backward class vocational community. Through this scheme, the State government will provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to each of the eligible beneficiaries.

The State government will be providing Rs 1 lakh assistance to each of the eligible beneficiaries as recommended by the cabinet sub-committee constituted for this purpose. The government has made it clear that the applicants need not visit any office or meet any official seeking consideration.

Only online application with the necessary documents would be speak for them. Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari has instructed all the District Collectors to complete field level verification of all the applications received under the Financial assistance to BC Artisans scheme.