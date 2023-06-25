Telangana Govt releases Rs 7,720 crore for 70 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government on Sunday released Rs 7,720.29 crore benefiting around 70 lakh farmers under the 11th edition of the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Vanakalam season of 2023-24. The amount will be deposited into the bank accounts of the farmers from Monday.

With the 11th tranche, the Rythu Bandhu scheme will have contributed a total of Rs 72,910 crore to farmers’ accounts. The scheme, aimed at supporting farmers and enhancing agricultural productivity, will also see an increase of 5 lakh new beneficiaries including 1.5 lakh Podu farmers owning 4 lakh acres of Podu lands this year. This will be an additional burden of approximately Rs.300 crore on the government compared to previous disbursements.

In a statement, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy advised the first-time beneficiaries of the Rythu Bandhu scheme to contact local Agriculture officials with their bank account details to facilitate a smooth disbursement process. The acre-wise distribution of funds remains the established practice, ensuring that assistance reaches farmers based on their land holdings.

Telangana stands out as the only State in the country that provides assistance of Rs.10,000 per acre, twice a year. This commitment to supporting farmers is exemplified by various initiatives, such as Rythu Bima, uninterrupted quality and free electricity, and uninterrupted water supply for irrigation. These efforts underscore Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s unwavering dedication to the well-being of farmers and the growth of the agricultural sector, he said.

“The completion of pending projects and the availability of irrigation water due to the construction of the Kaleshwaram project have resulted in increased cultivation and a remarkable surge in paddy production. The neighbouring States have turned to Telangana for rice supplies, which is a testament to the success of the State’s agricultural policies,” the Minister said, also asserting that despite challenges, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao was standing steadfast in his commitment to farmers’ welfare.