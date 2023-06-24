Telangana govt gives nod for Dalit Bandhu-II programme

State government has granted permission for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu-II programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:02 AM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: The State government has granted permission for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu-II programme. The State government on Saturday issued orders in this regard.

The State Cabinet has taken a decision for the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu-II programme with a target of 1.30 lakh Scheduled Caste households (1,29,800 to 118 assembly constituencies, 1,100 beneficiaries per Assembly constituency and 200 at the disposal of the Chief Secretary).

District Collectors will identify SC families at the rate of 1,100 SC households per Assembly constituency, excluding Huzurabad, in consultation with people’s representatives and officials.

An official team will be constituted for the identification, scrutiny and verification of households. The details of the verified beneficiaries will be uploaded on the Dalit Bandhu web portal by MPDO and officials concerned in the case of Urban Local Bodies (ULCs).

According to the order, the process related to identification, sanctioning and grounding of the programme will be taken up by utilising Dalit Bandhu web portal data, including the mobile app developed by TS Online for accountability and transparency.