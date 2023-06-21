Telangana Govt revived rich glory of religious structures: Mancherial Collector

Telangana government was striving for welfare of priests, while earmarking sufficient funds to operate temples, said Badavath Santosh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Collector Santosh and MLA Diwakar Rao visits Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said the State government had revived the rich glory of religious structures by giving paramount importance to spirituality.

He along with MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao took part in the Spiritual Day observed as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations on the premises of the ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal on Wednesday.

Santosh stated that the government was striving for welfare of priests, while earmarking sufficient funds to operate temples. He said that it had declared Bonalu festival as a state festival following the formation of Telangana. He cited the introduction of online facilities for availing various services at different shrines across the state. He opined one could live a peaceful life through spirituality.

The collector said that mass prayers of all religions were carried out for prosperity and well-being of people of Telangana. He stated that sentiments of all sections were being respected and accordingly, gifts were being distributed to followers of different faiths.

He added that efforts were being made to provide employment opportunities by extending loans to members of minority communities and Christianity through the minority corporation.

Earlier, Santosh and Rao performed special prayers. They were welcomed by the authorities of the shrine.

Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul, Dandepalli Tehsildar Hanmanth Rao, the temple executive officer Srinivas and junior assistant KV Satyanarayana were present.

Meanwhile, MLA Diwakar Rao visited Sri Vishwanatha Swamy temple in Mancherial district headquarters, and performed special prayers and a Church to mark Spiritual Day.

Also Read Lloyds Banking Group to invest in technology centre in Hyderabad