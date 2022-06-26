Telangana govt schemes attracting opposition leaders to TRS: Devarakonda MLA

Published Date - 10:38 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Members of different political parties joining the TRS party at Gannepally village of Chandampet mandal in Nalgonda district in the presence of MLA and district party chief Ravindra Kumar Naik.

Nalgonda: Devarakonda MLA and TRS district president Ramavath Ravindra Kumar Naik on Sunday said that leaders of different parties have been joining the TRS with a desire to support the TRS government, which was committed to the welfare of the people and development of the state.

About 60 leaders from different parties joined the TRS at Gannepally village of Chandampet mandal in the district in the presence of Ravindra Kumar Naik.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Kumar Naik said that leaders of opposition parties were also attracting to the TRS due the way of implementation of welfare schemes and development programmes by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He reminded that welfare schemes being implemented by the state government have become a role model to the country. In addition to this, Telangana state stood in top in the country in development, he added.

He said the Chief Minister has accorded top priority to the welfare of the people. He pointed out that irrigation facility, free power to agricultural pump sets and Rythu Bandhu have brought earlier glory to agriculture sector in the state. The farmers were also leading a respectable live in the society due to the increase in their income.

He said that towns and villages have witnessed significant change with improved facilities and infrastructure developed by the state government in the last eight years.

Palle Pakruthi Vabam, Vaikuntadhamam, dumping yard and Rythu Vedikas were setup at every village in the state. The state government was releasing funds to the grama panchayats every month for development of villages. The people of villages were also getting safe drinking water through tap connections under Mission Bhagiratha. Quarrel among the farmers was also disappeared at the villages as Dhathri has put an end to land disputes, he added.