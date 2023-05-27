Telangana Govt striving to provide pure, adulteration-free edible oil through Vijaya brand: Niranjan Reddy

For the convenience of people, Vijaya outlets, which offer all products, including groceries, mineral water and oils were being established in all district headquarters across Telangana, said Niranjan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

File Photo: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the State government was striving to provide pure and adulteration-free edible oil through Vijaya brand.

The Minister formally launched Telangana Cooperative Oil Seeds Growers Federation Limited (TS OILFED) Vijaya’s groundnut cold pressed oil here on Saturday. Vijaya also offers sunflower oil, sesame oil, rice bran oil, coconut oil and palm oil.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed that all the products produced should help in improving public health. Accordingly, TS OILFED was focusing on producing and supplying adulteration-free and pure edible oils to the people, he said.

The Minister further said for the convenience of people, Vijaya outlets, which offer all products, including groceries, mineral water and oils were being established in all district headquarters across the State. Already, about 10 outlets have been opened at different Rythu Bazars in Hyderabad. The Vijaya outlets were set up in Khammam and Karimnagar and next month new outlets would be opened in Siddipet and Wanaparthy districts.

Mega oil packing station coming up at Shivrampally

TS OILFED chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy said there was heavy demand for Vijaya brand edible oils from consumers. About five years ago, Vijaya oils sales turnover was about Rs 180 crore a year and it has now increased to Rs 530 crore a year.

Considering the demand for Vijaya edible oils, a mechanized cold pressing unit was at Shivrampally with about Rs 70 lakh a couple of months back, he said.

To meet the rising demand for Vijaya edible oils, a Mega Oil Packing station was being set up near the existing TS OILFED packing unit at Shivrampally.

To this effect, 3.8 acres of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agriculture University land was offered on lease to TS OILFED. The lease would be for 33 years and TS OILFED would pay the lease amount fixed by government annually, he explained, adding the new packing station would be ready in a year.

Also Read Annapurna Food Scheme a big hit in Hyderabad