Telangana govt to notify auction of 19 properties on October 11

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

Hyderabad: The State government has proposed to notify the auction of 19 properties falling under 10 districts on October 11 and the auction will start from November 14. While the properties in the districts will be auctioned through physical auction, those in and around Hyderabad will go for an e-auction.

Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, who is in-charge Chief Secretary, conducted a teleconference on Saturday to review the preparedness for the upcoming auctions of Rajiv Swarguha Corporation properties and a few other government lands. District Collectors, officials of Rajiv Swagruha Corporation, Urban Local Bodies and others attended the teleconference.

He asked the participants to confirm their readiness about the auction sites that will be notified on October 11 and auctioned from November 14.

As a part of the exercise, which gives people an opportunity to purchase lands with clear titles and also generates revenue for the government, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) are conducting e-auctions for certain properties and they are acting as agencies of the State government. Similarly, the District Collectors will supervise and conduct physical auctions in the districts.

For the smooth conduct of this task, the Collectors of Adilabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Vikarabad districts confirmed their preparedness for auction notification. The Municipal Commissioner of Khammam and officials of HMDA and TSIIC too confirmed their readiness.

Giving an opportunity to own lands with clear titles owned by the State government, the HMDA is conducting an e-auction for five sites – Thorrur, Turkayamjal, Bahadurpally, Kurmalguda and one commercial plot in Amistapur Layout, Mahabubnagar and TSIIC is conducting e-auction for two sites – Chandanagar and Kawadipally.

To make sure the auctions are held efficiently, the Special Chief Secretary instructed the officials of various departments to speed up the pending approvals and developmental works. The officials were also directed to ensure the details of plots, layout, site visits, auction procedures and other related information are posted on the websites.