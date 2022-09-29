Hyderabad: Rajiv Swagruha leftover flats to be allotted through lottery

Hyderabad: The State Government is offering the leftover Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam Townships to applicants (who have already applied by paying Rs.1000 application fee) through draw of lots and are prepared to pay the ‘token advance’.

In June this year, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) had conducted draw of lots for allotment of flats at the two townships. Over 39,000 applications were received for about 3,900 flats to be allotted through draw of lots. However, 1,219 flats at Bandlaguda and 981 flats at Pocharam were leftover as the applicants failed to pay the token amount within the specific time after issuance of allotment letter.

Now, the State Government is extending another opportunity for the applicants, applicants (who already paid Rs.1000 application fee) through draw of lots and prepared to pay “Token Advance”. Interested applicants have to pay “Token Advance” of Rs.3 lakh, Rs.2 lakh and Rs.1 lakh for 3 BHKD & 3 BHK, 2 BHK, BHK & 1 BHK Senior Citizen respectively, in the form of Demand Draft, drawn in favour of Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA, payable at Hyderabad.

The DD has to be submitted at the Office of the Managing Director, Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd., Urdugally, Street No.17, Himayathnagar, Hyderabad before 5 p.m. on October 26. The lottery will be conducted category-wise (3 BHK or 2 BHK) in a transparent manner for applicants, who paid the above token advance. Further details can be seen at websites: www.hmda.gov.in and ww.swagruha.telangana.gov.in.