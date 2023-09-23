Telangana Govt to release arrears for in-service, retired doctors and faculty in Govt teaching hospitals

The orders were issued by the government wherein payment of arrears with effect from January 1, 2016 to August, 31, 2020 for in-service and retired employees in government teaching hospitals under Director of Medical Education (DME) will be made in the coming days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: In a good news for in-service and retired doctors and faculty in government teaching hospitals and dental colleges drawing UGC scale salaries, the Telangana government on Saturday has decided to release arrears between 2016 and 2020.

The orders were issued by the government wherein payment of arrears with effect from January 1, 2016 to August, 31, 2020 for in-service and retired employees in government teaching hospitals under Director of Medical Education (DME) will be made in the coming days.

For employees with GPF, the arrears would be credited into their GPF account with a lock-in period of three years. For employees appointed on or after 2004 and governed by Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), 10 per cent of the arrears would be credited to their accounts along with government share and the remaining 90 per cent would be paid in 36 instalments, the order said.

Doctors from different organisations met Health Minister, T Harish Rao and thanked Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao for the positive decision.

In a separate order, the government also permitted Director of Medical Education (DME) to conduct general transfer of Professors within a month from September 23.

Also Read CM KCR orders funeral with state honours for Harishwar Reddy