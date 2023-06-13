Telangana Govt to set up 17 more BC Welfare Residential Degree Colleges

With Telangana Govt setting up 17 more degree colleges, there will be a total of 33 BC Welfare Degree Colleges with one in each district in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:42 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

File photo

Hyderabad: In a move that will enable more students to pursue higher education, the State government has approved the setting up of 17 more BC Welfare Residential Degree Colleges in the State. With this, there will be a total of 33 BC Welfare Degree Colleges with one in each district in the State.

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday expressed his happiness over approving of the new degree colleges and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao .

In addition to BC Welfare Degree College in Wargal, the State government has opened 15 degree colleges including two agriculture degree colleges and commenced the classwork for the academic year 2022-23. This was the proof of the government’s efforts towards the goal of providing quality education to BCs in the State, the Minister said.

BC Welfare department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham said all steps were being taken to issue administrative permission soon to new degree colleges, which would be commenced from the academic year 2023-24.

During the academic year 2022-23, 33 residential schools were commenced in newly formed districts. There were 19 BC Welfare Residential Schools with only 7,000 students receiving gurukul education in the past, the Minister said, adding that the State government has gradually increased the number of BC Welfare residential educational institutions to 261, 310 and now 327.

Also Read SECI to set up 400 MW wind power projects in Telangana