Telangana govt transfers district collectors of Adilabad, Medak and Asifabad

The Telangana government also transferred eight special grade deputy collectors and 32 deputy collectors from their existing posts across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 06:39 PM

Hyderabad: Adilabad district collector Rahul Raj has been transferred and posted as Medak district collector, replacing Rajarshi Shah who has been appointed as the new collector of Adilabad district.

As per the orders released on Wednesday, Kumram Bhim Asifabad district collector Bhorkhade Hemant Sahadeorao has been posted as the additional commissioner of GHMC, relieving Sneha Shabarish from the post. She will replace him as the district collector of KB Asifabad. Nalgonda additional collector (local bodies) Hemanta Keshav Patil has been transferred and posted as Additional Collector (revenue) of Hyderabad.

The State government also transferred eight special grade deputy collectors and 32 deputy collectors from their existing posts across the State.