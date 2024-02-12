Telangana govt transfers five Non Cadre SP rank officers

The Telangana government also issued orders for the transfer of 39 Addl SPs in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:22 PM

Hyderabad: The State government on Monday transferred five Non Cadre SP rank officers.

The officers with their new postings are B Sai Sree – DCP Spl Branch Cyberabad, J Ashok Kumar – SP CID, B Sree Bala Devi – DCP SOT Madhapur, M A Rasheed – SP Intelligence and R Jagadishwar Reddy – SP TRANSCO.

The State government also issued orders for the transfer of 39 Addl SPs in the State.

Similarly, in a major reshuffle the State government on Monday transferred 110 Deputy Superintendent’s of Police and gave them new postings.

The orders were issued on Monday and the officials directed to take charge of their new postings at the earliest.