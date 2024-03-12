Telangana: Powerloom worker ends life in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 07:11 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: A powerloom worker, Thadaka Srinivas (42) was found hanging in his residence in Sircilla on Monday night. Srinivas is suspected to have ended his life due to ill health and a worsening financial crisis.

According to relatives, Srinivas, who used to work in powerlooms, was staying along with his mother after his wife Lavanya along with their daughters Anusha and Akshya began staying separately. Apart from a liquor addiction, Srinivas had other health issues as well and was purchasing medicines by working in powerloom units. However, for the last three months, he was unable to find any work as the looms had stopped working after the usual government orders stopped coming for the units.

As there was no work, his financial situation deteriorated, and he was not able to buy his medicines, relatives said.

Following the incident, CITU activists staged a dharna at the Sircilla Government Hospital where the weaver’s body was shifted for postmortem. They demanded the State government to extend support to his family. The CPI district unit too has demanded the State government to provide an ex gratia of Rs.10 lakh to the kin of Srinivas.

The situation was similar for many other weavers too in the textile town of Sircilla, with many left without work due to lack of government orders that used to come for Bathukamma sarees, Ramzan, Christmas and other occasions. To compound the situation, a sum of Rs.270 crore was said to be pending with the government.