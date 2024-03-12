No work for 3 months: Powerloom worker ends life in Sircilla

Police suspect he resorted to the extreme step due to lack of employment during the last three months.
Rajanna-Sircilla: A powerloom worker Thadaka Srinivas died, allegedly by suicide, in Sircilla on Monday night. Srinivas was found hanging in his residence in the town on Tuesday morning.
Suffering from health problems as well, Srinivas used to run the family and purchase medicines by working at powerloom units. However, he was unable to get employment during the last three months due to lack of government orders to powerlooms in the district.
Srinivas is survived by his wife and two daughters.