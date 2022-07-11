Telangana Govt’s decision to set up DRF comes in handy during rains

| Telangana Govts Decision To Set Up Drf Comes In Handy During Rains

Hyderabad: Telangana Government’s decision to set up a Disaster Response Force (DRF) is coming in handy in taking up relief and rescue works during heavy rains and other natural calamities in Urban areas across the State.

The DRF was set up following floods in Sircilla and Warangal in the past. This dedicated force is facilitating in keeping citizens safe during floods. Working under the directions of Urban Development department, the DRF is trained and equipped with requisite materials and tools.

Till date, the force has dealt with over 9,000 complaints during the needy hours. Last year alone the force attended 2,133 complaints and in the Siricilla and Warangal city floods consequent to the forces formation, the DRF rescued many badly affected families.

As heavy rains have been lashing the State since last three days, the DRF as part of its rescue and relief operations, is put on high alert by the administration. It is prepared to take up the water stagnation clearance operations in the areas where the colonies and houses marooned due to incessant rains.

Basically the disaster relief force is keen on attending to rescue and rehabilitation calls and during the past one year about five hundred rescue calls were successfully attended by the teams.

The round the clock rescue enforcement force is even supported by a vigilance network in the urban parts under the urban development department of the State.

In the GHMC limits, in particular the Directorate of Enforcement , Vigilance and Disaster Management wing comprises a disaster relief force to deal with the issues confronted by people.

With 360 fully trained professionals and multi-utility customized vehicles comprising 8 LMV teams and eleven trucks this force undertakes the activities with advanced rescue machinery during the times of disasters. The force deals with any disaster situation like urban floods ,structural collapses ,fire accidents, rail or road accidents , tree falls and animal rescues as its prime duties.

Even on the enforcement side, about 300 complaints were attended by the force and dilapidated buildings that are posing a threat in urban areas were razed to the ground for maintaining safety in coordination with the engineering wing officials.

During the current rainy season also the vigilance network is monitoring the issues pertaining to the existence of dilapidated structures meticulously and the engineering teams were entrusted to take up necessary action wherever dilapidated structures are identified.

The force is floated under the able guidance of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao to undertake measures for effective rescue and relief operations in urban parts.