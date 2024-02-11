Roadside eatery gutted in fire mishap in Patancheru

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 09:41 AM

Sangareddy: A roadside food stall went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday at Novapan Cross Road under Patancheru police limits.

Since the eatery was closed by then, no fatalities were reported. Passersby alerted the police and Fire Services. The food stall was reduced into ashes by the time the fire engine reached the spot.

However, the firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other shops located close by.