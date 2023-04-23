Telangana: Hailstorm, gales hit parts of Asifabad

Kaghaznagar, Bejjur, Sirpur (T), Bejjur, Lingapur, Kerameri and Penchikalpet mandals saw hailstorms coupled with strong winds

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Kaghaznagar, Bejjur, Sirpur (T), Bejjur, Lingapur, Kerameri and Penchikalpet mandals saw hailstorms coupled with strong winds

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Parts of the district were hit by hailstorm and strong winds, with power supply being affected in several places apart from uprooted trees affecting traffic flow in some places.

Kaghaznagar, Bejjur, Sirpur (T), Bejjur, Lingapur, Kerameri and Penchikalpet mandals saw hailstorms coupled with strong winds. As a result, supply of electricity was disrupted to villages in these mandals. Trees fell down due to gales resulting in traffic snarls on a road between Sirpur (T)-Kaghaznagar town for some time. Supply of power was suspended to these mandals.

Meanwhile, two bullocks died after being struck by lightning in Lingapur mandal and at Vempalli village in Sirpur (T) mandal in two different incidents.