Telangana: Harish Rao asks BRS cadre to work for Manik Rao’s victory

Sitting MLA K Manik Rao would be the BRS candidate from Zaheerabad, said T Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to leaders of Zaheerabad Constituency in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has called upon BRS leaders and cadre of Zaheerabad constituency to put a collective effort to gift the Zaheerabad seat to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by winning it with a massive margin.

Stating that the Chief Minister would not change his mind on the party candidate for Zaheerabad, Harish Rao reiterated that sitting MLA K Manik Rao would be the BRS candidate from Zaheerabad. He held a meeting with Manik Rao, senior leaders Md Tanvir, Yerpula Narottam, District Cooperative and Marketing Society chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and other leaders in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening in the wake of rumours that there could be a change in the candidate and asserted that there would be no change.

He called upon the leaders to be part of Chandrashekhar Rao’s third government and asked leaders to keep their differences aside and to work as a team for the victory of the party.

