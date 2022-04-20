Telangana has not commenced paddy procurement yet, says Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

File Photo: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: At a time, when the State Government had already set up over 530 paddy procurement centres, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said the Telangana Government was yet to commence procurement. Despite the Central Government agreeing to State Government’s requests on paddy procurement, the TRS Government has not procured stocks from farmers, the union Tourism Minister said on Wednesday.

Addressing media persons in New Delhi, he said the Telangana Government was deliberately creating issues and putting up a fight with the Central Government. Claiming that a uniform procurement policy was already in place, the union Tourism Minister said Central Government had persuaded all the State Governments and made them accept the uniform procurement policy. Procurement was being taken up as per the agreements signed with the State Governments. The Centre had clearly written to all the State Governments that parboiled rice would not be procured, he said.

When there was uncertainty over procurement and Telangana Government’s argument that broken rice percentage would be higher during Yasangi season, Kishan Reddy suggested the State Government should have made the farmers cultivate paddy a month in advance and supplied quality seeds to them. “By doing so, the percentage of broken rice could be minimized,” he said.

The TRS Government was deliberately staging protests against the Central Government and abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over paddy procurement. The TRS leaders even staged protests in the national Capital and across Telangana, the union Tourism Minister said.

The State Government had written to Central Government that it would supply 40 lakh metric tonnes of raw rice during the current season. There was a requirement of 15 crore gunny bags but there was dearth of bags. State Government should have commenced procurement of bags in January unfortunately, it did not, Kishan Reddy said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .