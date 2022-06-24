Telangana HC seeks petitioners’ stance

Published Date - 10:38 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

By Legal Correspondent

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda asked for the stance of the petitioners in the hearing of a writ petition questioning a rule of the Telangana State Judicial Service and Cadre Rules 2017 that fixed a minimum age of 35 years in case of the Open Category and 40 years in case of persons belonging to the SC, ST and Backward Classes category and required percentage of marks in a law degree to qualify for certain positions in the Judicial Services. The petition further challenged a notification issued by the Telangana High Court extending the above qualifications for the post of Junior Civil Judge.

The panel was dealing with a petition filed by Swapna Gumpula and 99 others. Two petitioners withdrew from the said petition today because they crossed the age limit. The petitioners contended that the said orders were violative of Articles of the Constitution of India and contrary to the judgements of the Apex Court. The petitioners requested the court to allow a law graduate to apply to the posts concerned with or without experience. The counsel for the government informed the court that a date for the examination was yet to be scheduled. The panel will continue to hear the matter on July 18.

Exempted from appearance

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Friday dispensed the appearance of Somesh Kumar, Commissioner of Land Administration Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Telangana. A contempt case was filed the IAS for the willful disobedience and disregard shown to the orders of the court. Earlier, a writ petition was filed in 2020 which was disposed after directing the Somesh Kumar, IAS to finalise the seniority list in the cadre of Deputy Collectors within a reasonable period of time, preferably within four months. The judge adjourned the matter to July 8 for further hearing.

LIC directed to consider appointing peons

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India and others to consider the appointment to the posts of peons in the current vacancies. A contempt case was filed against Chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India, Zonal Manager and Senior Divisional Manager for their willful disobedience and violation of the orders of the court. A writ plea was filed in 2012 by Vijay Kumar and others for appointment as peon caused on account of non-joining / disqualification / leaving the corporation. The judge observed that the corporation considered the case of the petitioners only against the 50 vacancies of non-joined posts within 2 weeks. The judge adjourned the matter to July 22 for hearing.