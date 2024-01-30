Telangana High Court hears PILs on Osmania Hospital demolition

The public interest litigation case was filed by Osmania Medical College Alumni Association and three doctors seeking directions to the State for constructing a new multi-storied building for housing the OGH with super-specialty hospital facilities

30 January 2024

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday dealt with a batch of PILs pertaining to demolition of Osmania Government Hospital.

While another PIL was filed for protection of the 100-year-old structure, the counsel for the petitioners raised objections stating that they were against the decision for demolition of such old heritage structures. The petitioner also contended that the matter should be taken up separately as it deals with protection of the OGH.

On the other hand, the Advocate General contended that the report had been filed on status of the OGH and submitted that there was a necessity to construct a new building as the current hospital could accommodate only 1000 beds whereas there was a need of 1800 plus beds and many other infrastructural additions were to be made. Even the expert committee in its report submitted that the current OGH was not fit to be continued, the Advocate General said.

The bench after hearing both sides, held that both the matters would be heard finally on February 12.