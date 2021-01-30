Telangana Health Department effects 943 promotions

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: The Director of Public Health and Family Welfare has effected 943 promotions to eligible candidates across various categories in the department.

Following the instructions from the State government, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare undertook the promotion process for the last one month, following norms and guidelines.

Accordingly, 100 doctors were promoted from Civil Assistant Surgeon designation to Deputy Civil Surgeon, Civil Surgeon designation, 162 Junior Assistants were promoted to Deputy Directors, 150 nursing staff were promoted nursing tutor or nursing superintendent (four cadres), 483 paramedical staff (amongst 30 cadres of health field functionaries) and 48 statistical staff (LD computer to DD- vital statistics), according to a press release.

