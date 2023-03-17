Telangana health dept on high alert following rise in Covid positivity rate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:07 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: The health department has been put on high alert following the rise in Covid positivity rate due to new SARS-CoV-2 variants in Telangana.

For effective management of Covid situation, it was also decided to increase the availability of Covid tests in the government hospitals, intensify efforts to test more patients, providing treatment and administering Covid booster shots.

Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Friday in a review meeting on the recent surge of Covid infections in Telangana and other parts of the country, said, “there is no need for people to panic over the rise of Covid infections. However, I urge public to remain cautious and follow Covid appropriate behavior. In case someone falls sick and has Covid-like symptoms, then visit the nearest government hospital for testing and guidance.”

He urged people with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, sugar, heart ailments and cancer to be very careful and take precautions from SARS-CoV-2.

“The State government is fully prepared to meet any kind of medical emergencies including a major surge of Covid infections. However, as a precautionary measure, I urge eligible individuals to get themselves administered with Covid booster shot,” he said.

Senior health officials including Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr G Srinivasa Rao urged patients with typical Covid symptoms including cough, fever and sore throat to visit the nearest government hospital for testing.

Harish Rao reminded that Telangana is amongst top Indian States to administer Covid vaccines to eligible individuals. “We have administered 7.75 crore doses of Covid vaccines to eligible persons in the State. A total of 1.62 crore precautionary or booster shots have been administered to eligible persons. I urge people who are still eligible to get a precautionary boost Covid shot,” he said.

The Health Minister will also write to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to ensure there is no shortage of Covid vaccines in Telangana.