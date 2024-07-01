Telangana: Health Minister fuels Cabinet expansion speculations

Hyderabad: Even as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy refused to confirm an expansion of his Cabinet, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday fuelled speculations by stating that Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya could be made the Home Minister. At present, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is holding the Home Minister portfolio.

In an informal chit chat with media persons here on Monday, the Health Minister further said there could be a Cabinet reshuffle apart from an expansion. This is after Revanth Reddy had said in New Delhi last week that there were Ministers for all portfolios and brushed aside talk of a Cabinet expansion saying there was ‘no vacancy’ in the Cabinet.

Under the expansion, about five to six aspirants could be given berth in the cabinet. Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy, who has been aspiring for a cabinet berth, may also be made a Minister, besides Danam Nagender, he reportedly said.

“A leader from Nizamabad will also be accommodated in the Cabinet,” Rajanarasimha said, also stating that there would be a major reshuffle in the health department as well.