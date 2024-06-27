Telangana: Senior government doctors threaten to launch indefinite strike

As a mark of protest, the teaching faculty at all the general and teaching hospitals in Telangana will wear black badges while they report to their routine duties on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 03:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA), comprising senior faculty in government teaching hospitals, on Thursday issued an ultimatum to the State government to go on an indefinite strike and halt all medical services, if it continues to put unnecessary pressure on caregivers at Government General and Teaching Hospital, Nalgonda.

“If the State government does not do away with unnecessary pressure tactics, then we will be left with no options but to stop all the medical services in teaching hospitals across Telangana. And, if need be, we will also launch a massive indefinite medical strike in all teaching hospitals of Telangana,” the senior office bearers of TTGDA said.

The senior doctors from TTGDA are alleging harassment of caregivers at Government General Hospital, Nalgonda by designated district officials, under the garb of daily surprise checks.

“Nalgonda Government hospital already faces problems due to manpower and shortage of infrastructure. Already, the caregivers at this hospital are under stress, which is being made worse by the daily harassment from district officials,” TTGDA said.

A few days ago, the Nalgonda District Collector, who had conducted a surprise inspection of the hospital, decided to conduct surprise checks of the hospital on a daily basis. To this effect, the Collector designated senior District Level Officers from various departments to conduct surprise inspections of the hospital and even released a month-long time table, till August, 2024, that lists-out the names of the district officials who will conduct the inspections.