Telangana High Court: Disposal of Waqf property appeal, PIL rejection in teacher recruitment, ACB notice in bribery case

Manikya Reddy filed this writ appeal in the year 2014 challenging the single bench order of dismissing his writ plea wherein the writ plea, he challenged the waqf tribunal order of declaring his property as waqf property.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 10:51 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: 1. A two-judge bench of Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti on Tuesday disposed a writ appeal in a matter pertaining to challenging the action of Jama Masjid in encroaching a part of the lands allotted to OU employees Society at Shaikpet by declaring it as waqf property.

Manikya Reddy filed this writ appeal in the year 2014 challenging the single bench order of dismissing his writ plea wherein the writ plea, he challenged the waqf tribunal order of declaring his property as waqf property.

The case of the appellant is that Osmania University Employees Cooperative Housing Society Limited was allotted Acs.65.07 cents of land at Shaikpet Village by the State government for construction of houses.

That the society converted the land into plots and distributed the same among its members wherein the appellant has purchased 179 square yards from one of the Society’s member in 2011 and later sold it.

That Jama Masjid and its anti-social elements tried to encroach his property as such he filed a complaint and was also granted a decree by Civil Court, restraining the Jama Masjid to enter into the said property.

Whereas the counsel representing Jama Masjid contends that they have filed a suit before Waqf Tribunal where they sought a declaration stating that the property of the appellant comes under waqf property.

Also, the sale deed executed in transferring the said land will stand null and void.

Observing that the proceedings before Waqf tribunal are pending, the bench disposed the matter by stating that the tribunal has power to decide whether any property belongs to waqf board or not and granted liberty to appellants to raise contentions before the Waqf tribunal.

2. The Telangana High Court on Monday held that Public Interest Litigation case is not maintainable for Service matters relying on apex court decision, the division bench declined to proceed further in the PIL. The division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti dealt with a PIL case filed by Telangana Education Development Foundation, challenging the validity of the notification issued on September 9, 2023 regarding vacant teacher posts in various categories i,e, School Assistant, Secondary Grade Teachers, Language Pandits and Physical Education Teachers in Government and Local Body Schools under the control of Director of School Education, Telangana, Hyderabad. The said notification also reveals that vacancies should fill up by way of Direct Recruitment through Departmental Selection Committee. It is the case of the petitioner that the said notification is in not de-reserving the 668 posts of Urdu Medium Teachers reserved for OC, SC, ST, BC and other special categories into general category. The reserved posts are not being filled up since 2006 due to non-availability of reserved candidates as per roster system. On the other hand, special government pleader representing the state contended that the PIL is not maintainable, as per the guidelines of Supreme court a PIL is not permissible so far as service matters are concerned. Speaking for the bench Chief Justice Alok Aradhe asked the Government pleader that how can you keep the posts vacant since 2006, what did you do?, how come they are still vacant?”. The special Government pleader informed the court that approximately 200 posts are filled out of 668 Posts. Observing the said submissions, the bench came to the conclusion as per the apex court orders a PIL Cannot be maintainable in service matters and accordingly disposed the case.

3. Justice Dr. G Radha Rani of Telangana High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Warangal in a criminal petition filed by Tasleema, Sub-Registrar Officer of Mahabubabad. Tasleema filed this petition seeking directions to ACB to enlarge her on bail. It may be recalled that Tasleema was arrested for alleged collection of bribe from the public for registering the conveyance deeds. The judge posted the matter to April 19 for further hearing.