Telangana High Court stays swearing in of new Congress MLCs

Telangana High Court has ordered not to administer oath of office to the two new MLCs until further directions were given

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 05:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday stayed the swearing in of Prof Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan as members of the State Legislative Council. They were nominated by the Congress government as the MLCs under the governor’s quota.

The court has ordered not to administer oath of office to the two new MLCs until further directions were given. BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and Kurra Satyanarayana had moved the court, pointing out that their names were recommended by the previous government for nomination as MLCs under governor quota.

But the Governor had rejected the nominations stating that that they had political connections.