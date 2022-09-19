Telangana High Court imposes costs on petitioner for suppressing facts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: A two judge Panel of Telangana High Court comprising of Cheif Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy imposed Rs 50,000 as cost on petitioner Maa Telangana Party, a political party represented by its president K Veera Reddy for suppressing material facts. He filed a writ questioning the action of the State Government and State Pollution Control Board in allowing the Bulk Drug and Pharma Units to continue to use Zero Liquid Discharge systems and treated effluents to be released in water bodies causing pollution as contrary to Environment Protection Act. The Counsel appearing for State Government submitted to the Court that earlier 19 Writ Petitions were filed by the Petitioner seeking same relief and all of them were dismissed for wrong prosecution by a common order.

The panel observed that suppression of material facts amounts to abuse of court process and directed to pay cost to State Legal Service Authority while dismissing the writ petition.

Mines official summoned

The said panel summoned the Assistant Director Mines and Geology, Nizamabad in a PIL questioning rampant illegal mining in the Mamidipally Chinnapur Forest Area Nizamabad District. Earlier, the court directed State Government to take action against the person involved in illegal mining and forest officers who were hand in glove with the quarry-mafia and submit the report. The State Government in earlier hearing submitted that mining in the area was stopped and disciplinary actions were taken against erring forest officers involved in it. It was further stated by the Government Pleader for State Forest department that in spite of his represention to Assistant Director of Mines and Geology Nizamabad, the said officer was not furnishing steps taken to protect forest cover from illegal mining. The panel posted the PIL to October 20 for appearance of Assistant Director of Mines and Geology, Nizamabad.

Eviction orders stayed

Justice Sudheer Kumar of Telangana High Court on Monday stayed the eviction orders passed by the RDO, Hyderabad division. The Petition was filed by Preethi challenging the orders passed by RDO, Hyderabad division directing her to vacate her matrimonial house situated at Domalguda on petition filed by her mother in law under Maintenance and welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens, Act. The Petitioner contended that RDO only has powers to grant compensation under the said Act but has no powers to evict her. She further contended that under provisions of Domestic Violence Act, Daughter in law is also a member of shared household. She and her two minor children will be on roads by this order, she pleaded. The court accepting her contentions stayed the order of RDO for eviction till 27th September and posted the matter for further hearing.