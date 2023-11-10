Telangana High Court issues notices to veteran film director Raghavendra Rao

The TDP government allowed the construction of a mini-theatre, film training institute and a conference hall in 2003. However, the family built a commercial complex. Challenging the same, in 2012 a PIL was filed before the High Court.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 AM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the veteran film director K. Raghavendra Rao, his brother K. Krishnamohan Rao and his family in a PIL of 2012, challenging the allotment of two acres (where RK Cineplex is located) in 1984. The land was given in Survey No. 403/1 of Banjara Hills at Rs.8,500 per acre to construct a recording and re-recording theatre.

Last year, the court issued notices but did not receive acknowledgement. Following this, a High Court bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar on Thursday, once again issued notices and set the matter for the third week of January.