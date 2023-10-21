Telangana High Court to operate in paperless mode from November 1

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:17 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Hyderabad: Pursuant to the directive of the Chief Justice, the Telangana High Court will commence operations in a paperless mode starting from November 1. A formal notice has been issued in this regard.

“It is hereby notified to all learned advocates and parties-in-person that the esteemed first court of the High Court for the state of Telangana will be functioning in a paperless mode effective November 1. All learned advocates and parties-in-person are kindly requested to email a digital copy of all cases or applications prior to submitting the hard copy to the new filing section,” as stated in the notice.

The designated email address is: tshc.th1@gmail.com.