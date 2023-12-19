Telangana: Hospital extends helping hand to adivasis

On Tuesday, blankets and snacks were distributed to adivasi families residing in Saarekallu, a tribal settlement situated within the Karagatta gram panchayat of Paloncha mandal in the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Kothagudem: Blankets and snacks for children were provided to adivasi families living in Saarekallu, a tribal hamlet under Karagatta gram panchayat of Paloncha mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The members of the Happy to Help You Foundation with the help from the founder of Amrita Hospital Dr. Eruku Babu Rao and Dr. Eruku Jaya distributed blankets and snacks to 27 families living in the village.

Dr. Jaya, the foundation members Lentil Leans, Ganga, Venkatesh and others were present. The villagers thanked the kind gesture of the foundation and the hospital.