Adivasis pay rich tributes to Haimendorf, Betty at Marlawai

They Adivasis hailed the couple for detailing the lifestyle, culture, and customs of the tribals with great precision

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 06:07 PM

Minister Seethakka inaugurates a museum of Professor Haimendorf and Elizabeth Betti at Marlawai village in Jainoor mandal on Wednesday night.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Aboriginal tribals or Adivasis paid rich tributes to famous anthropologist Professor Christoph von Furer-Haimendorf and his wife Elizabeth Bernardo Betty on the 37th death anniversary of the foreign couple, at Marlavai village in Jainoor mandal on Thursday. Asifabad MLA Kova Lakshmi and Collector Hemanth Borkade were chief guests at the event.

Lakshmi said that the government was striving to realize the ideals of Haimendorf. She cited the creation of a district, naming after tribal legend Kumram Bheem. She recalled that funds Rs 3 crore were granted for constructing an irrigation tank for farmers of Marlawai. She advised tribals to encourage their children in studies. She assured to address major challenges of tribals would be addressed soon.

The ethnic tribes including Raj Gonds, Kolams, Pradhans, Thotis, etc belonging to various parts of erstwhile Adilabad district made a beeline to the tiny habitation. They ceremonially observed the death anniversary by conducting certain rituals at tombs of both Haimendorf and Elizabeth, as per customs of the tribals and playing traditional musical instruments. They later paid floral homage to the duo at their busts.

The participants recalled that extraordinary anthropological work had paved the way for introducing a slew of welfare measures for ethnic tribes. They hailed the couple for detailing the lifestyle, culture, and customs of the tribals with great precision. They remembered him for bringing out their rich culture and religious affairs to the external world through his research work.

On Wednesday night, Panchayat Raj minister D Seethakka said that she would strive for sanctioning additional funds to develop the district. She along with MLAs Kova Lakshmi, and Vedma Bojju, ITDA Project Officer Chahat Bajpai and Collector Hemanth Borkade paid tributes to Haimendorf and his wife after inaugurating a museum of the couple. The museum was built at a cost of Rs 18 lakh.

Haimendorf had carried out the anthropological study of lifestyle, culture, and traditions of Adivasis inhabiting erstwhile Adilabad, by staying along with his wife at interior Marlawai during 1945 and 56. He was appointed by the then Nizam for finding out reasons for the unrest in tribal habitations following the martyrdom of Tribal legend Kumram Bheem at Jodeghat valley in Kerameri mandal in the 1940s.