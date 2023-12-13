Telangana: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy resigns from MP post

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy won as Medak MP in the 2014 by-election after BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to resign from the MP post as he had assumed charge as Chief Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is presenting his resignation to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in Parliament on Wednesday.

Medak: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who won as the Dubbak MLA in the recent assembly elections, has tendered his resignation as Medak MP on Wednesday.

He submitted his resignation letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla in New Delhi on Wednesday. Reddy won as Medak MP in the 2014 by-election after BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao had decided to resign from the MP post as he had assumed charge as Chief Minister. Reddy had won the by-election by a majority of 3.61 lakh votes. He won in 2019 too. In the recent Assembly elections, he won from Dubbak defeating sitting BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao.

Also Read KCR concentrated on development, says Harish Rao

Prabhakar Reddy also met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw requesting him to take up work on the Rail under Bridge between Chegunta and Medak towns at LC number 228. The union Minister responded positively to his appeal, he said.