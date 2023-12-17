Dubbak MLA presents Rs 2 lakh insurance cheque to wife of BRS worker

Prabhakar, a resident of Chetla Timmaipally in Chegunta mandal, met an untimely death recently
Medak: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has presented Rs 2 lakh insurance cheque to Chinna Shamala, wife of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) worker Chinnolla Prabhakar at Chegunta.
Prabhakar, a resident of Chetla Timmaipally in Chegunta mandal, met an untimely death recently. Reddy has said that the Party will always stand by the family for the services Prabhakar rendered to the Party.
The Dubbak MLA went on to participate in various programmes in Narsingi and Chegunta mandals throughout the Sunday.