Dubbak MLA presents Rs 2 lakh insurance cheque to wife of BRS worker

Prabhakar, a resident of Chetla Timmaipally in Chegunta mandal, met an untimely death recently

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Sun - 17 December 23

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is presenting a cheque to wife of a party worker who died recently.

Medak: Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has presented Rs 2 lakh insurance cheque to Chinna Shamala, wife of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) worker Chinnolla Prabhakar at Chegunta.

Prabhakar, a resident of Chetla Timmaipally in Chegunta mandal, met an untimely death recently. Reddy has said that the Party will always stand by the family for the services Prabhakar rendered to the Party.

Also Read Congress owed its 2004 victory to KCR: Harish

The Dubbak MLA went on to participate in various programmes in Narsingi and Chegunta mandals throughout the Sunday.