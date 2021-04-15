Telangana: Hospitality sector demands vaccination on priority basis

Association president Ashok Hemrajani said that the members in the hospitality industry re-opened business following all the guidelines prescribed by the government

Hyderabad: Hotels and Restaurants Association of Telangana State here on Wednesday requested the State government to consider the hospitality sector staff as frontline workers and put them on priority list for Covid vaccination.

In a press release, Association president Ashok Hemrajani said that the members in the hospitality industry re-opened business following all the guidelines prescribed by the government. “Since Telangana is a safe destination to travel, we are providing an additional assurance that our hotels and restaurants are safe to stay and dine in,” he added.

