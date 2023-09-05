Importance of Influenza Vaccine, Regular Dosage of Typhoid Vaccine, and Effectiveness of These Vaccines

According to the study, a mere 4 percent of adults over 50 in Hyderabad have received the necessary adult vaccines
Hyderabad: According to the study, a mere 4 percent of adults over 50 in Hyderabad have received the necessary adult vaccines. That’s a startlingly low number, considering the potential benefits these vaccines can offer. But the surprises don’t end there. Only 53 percent of those surveyed were aware of the effectiveness of adult vaccines in preventing serious illnesses. It’s clear that there’s a crucial need for awareness and education regarding adult vaccines.
