Telangana: Incremental filling of PRLIS Stage I surge pool in progress

By D.Chandrabhaskar Rao Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: It will be yet another historical moment in the irrigation history of Telangana after Kaleshwaram. The stage has been set for the magic of upward water moment. The first surge pool of the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Scheme was successfully impounded to the desired level on Wednesday.

The second stage of impounding will be completed by Thursday as part of the preparatory exercise taken up for the all-important wet run of the mega pump house (145 MW X9) at Narlapur. Irrigation officials and Transco officials have been engaged in the final inspection process.

Drawls from the backwaters of the Srisailam project were routed to the surge pool through the twin tunnel network. The surge pool which can hold up to 0.5 tmc has to be impounded in two phases. The first phase was completed by filling it up to 30 metres by Wednesday morning.

The 74 metre high underground surge pool has received about 0.25 tmc after the first phase filling. The impounding process will be completed in an incremental manner while checking for leakage and faults from time to time. The second phase of impounding process will be completed within 48 hours, according to officials.

The preparatory exercise was in progress right from the day the dry run of the Stage One pump house was completed. The works are being monitored by the top brass of the irrigation department including the Engineer in Chief , C Muralidhar and project Chief Engineer M A Hameed Khan, who are all camping at the project.

The mega pumps will be lifting water to a height of 104 metres for filling the Anjanagiri reservoir and its supporting facilities which has a gross storage facility of 8.4 tmc.

The upward flow of water that would start soon in the project would unfold a new era in the southern districts of the State, said Chief Engineer MA Hameed Khan. It would mark the culmination of the enormous exercise done by the irrigation department under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The surge pools of the project are a major success. They are built in a record time in a bid to meet the drinking water needs of the regions. The government has complied with the formalities for obtaining the necessary clearances.

The Chief Minister will formally inaugurate the project by switching on the motor at the first pump house on September 16.