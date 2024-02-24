Telangana: Inter hall tickets out, download here

The colleges principal can also download the hall tickets from their respective college logins and distribute the same to students immediately.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations commencing February 28 can download their hall tickets from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. The Board on Saturday hosted the hall tickets on its website.

The Board advised students to check correctness of photo, signature, name, medium, subject appearing etc., indicated on the hall tickets. Discrepancies if any have to be brought to the notice of the college principal or district intermediate education officer immediately and corrected.

The chief superintendents of the theory examination centres have been instructed to allow candidates with downloaded hall tickets in the exam centres even without signature of the college principal.