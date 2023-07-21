| Download Hall Tickets For Trei Rb Recruitment Notifications From Official Website

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:56 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Candidates who applied for various recruitment notifications issued by the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) can download the hall tickets from the website http://www.treirb.telangana.gov.in/ from July 24.

The examination dates have already been made available on the Board’s website.

TREI-RB convener Dr. Mallaiah Battu asked candidates to download the hall tickets one-week prior to the commencement of the examinations, which were being conducted from August 1 to 23.