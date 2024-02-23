56,055 students to appear for inter exams in erstwhile Khammam

The district administrations in Khammam and Kothagudem districts have been gearing up for conducting the examinations scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 07:57 PM

Khammam: As many as 56, 055 students would be appearing for Intermediate Public Examinations to be conducted by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education in erstwhile Khammam district.

The district administrations in Khammam and Kothagudem districts have been gearing up for conducting the examinations scheduled to be held from February 28 to March 19.

Khammam District Intermediate Education Officer K Ravi Babu told officials to inspect the infrastructure like furniture, electricity, drinking water and lighting in the examination centres and address if there were any deficiencies.

As many as 36, 578 students would appear for first and second year exams in 70 centres under the surveillance of CCTV cameras without giving scope for malpractices. Sitting and flying squad teams would monitor the conduct of exams at the field level, he said.

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala held a meeting with concerned officials to review the arrangements for the exams in the district. 10, 200 students would appear for first year exams and 9, 277 students would appear for 2nd year exams at 36 examination centres.

She informed that the question papers would be stored in 16 police stations. 36 chief superintendents, 36 departmental officers and 13 additional supervisors would be on duty. Three sitting squads and five custodians were appointed. 550 invigilators have been assigned duties.

Dr Ala said that motivational classes were conducted so that the students do not panic and write the exams with confidence. A helpline with contact numbers 9704661714 and 9346913069 was set up to clear the students’ doubts about the exams. Steps were being taken to run additional RTC buses so that students could reach exam centres on time.