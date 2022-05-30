Telangana: Intermediate vocational may have courses in AI, ML

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 12:09 AM, Mon - 30 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Students of intermediate can learn the nitty-gritty of emerging technologies from the next academic year.

The Department of Intermediate Education has proposed introducing six new vocational courses out of which three are in the computer science stream and three in the electronics stream.

The courses proposed under the computer science stream are Cyber Physical Systems & Security, Cloud Computing & Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Under the electronics stream, Electronics and Video Engineering Technician, Bio-Medical Engineering Technician and Embedded System Technician courses have been planned as part of intermediate vocational education from the academic year 2022-23. Towards this, the department has sent a proposal to the State government seeking a nod.

Prior to this, the department had constituted a five-member committee comprising subject experts to finalise the curriculum and prepare the content for new vocational courses. The committee which discussed the nomenclature of new courses, modifications, and suitability to the present day industry requirements and employability had recommended commencing the six new vocational courses.

The said courses were already being offered by the Department of Technical Education for the polytechnic students from the academic year 2021-22. To promote the lateral mobility of intermediate students to the polytechnic stream, the Department of Intermediate Education requested the government to introduce the new courses in intermediate and help students pursue engineering courses through the lateral entry option.

Buck system (SUBHEAD)

Meanwhile, the Department of Intermediate Education is also exploring the option of introducing a buck system at the intermediate level. As per this system, students will be allowed to choose a subject from the given pool. For example, CEC students will be permitted to drop the Civics subject from their stream and opt for another course like Computer Science from the pool. “This system will be initially extended to the government junior colleges only,” an official said.

Presently, the buck system of courses is being implemented in the degree colleges, particularly in the Government Degree Colleges across the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .